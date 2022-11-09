Standout Peach State WR staying in touch with Grisham

The Clemson Insider caught up with this standout Peach State receiver that’s on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Johns Creek (Ga.) High School’s Kyle Vaka – a 6-foot, 170-pound junior in the 2024 class – has been keeping in contact periodically with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Me and Coach Grisham stay in touch from time to time. I think I texted with him last week,” Vaka told TCI recently. “I texted with him. I let him know I was watching – I think it was the NC State game – so, seeing those guys ball out, and I like to text him and let him know I’ve been watching their receivers and seeing them ball out, sending him some of my tape, and he appreciates it. He encourages me, and I appreciate staying in touch with him.”

Vaka has traveled to Tiger Town a bunch of times. He made his way to campus for a couple of games last season, went to this year’s spring game in April and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer for the second year in a row – not to mention a couple of other trips he has made to visit his sister, who actually attends Clemson.

Most recently, Vaka made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17, and he is looking to return to campus multiple times in the offseason.

“Going to make it up for spring game hopefully,” he said. “Definitely going to be camping there, and I really look forward to my relationship with Clemson and Coach Grisham and how that grows.”

Along with Clemson, Vaka is getting interest from Vanderbilt, SMU, Rice and William & Mary. He visited Vanderbilt in September, went to Rice two weekends ago, SMU this past weekend and plans to see William & Mary and Vanderbilt again over the next couple of weekends.

“I’m just keeping in touch with those schools and putting my explosive plays on film and just controlling what I can control,” he said.

Vaka just wrapped up a strong junior campaign and finished it with a bang on Oct. 28, when he posted seven receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns (75 and 80 yards).

Entering that game, Vaka had tallied 30 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns on the season while logging 11 explosive plays of 20-plus yards.

Vaka, who also returned punts and kickoffs for his team this season, has been invited to the Georgia Elite Classic, the state’s premier All-Star game.

“The season as a team, it’s been a little bit of a struggle, losing a ton of seniors, a whole new coaching staff came in,” he said. “So, myself, I’m just trying to control what I can control. I’ve been grateful to put a ton of explosive plays on tape.”

Ideally, Vaka would like to have his recruitment wrapped up heading into his senior season next year, but he’s just playing things by ear as the recruiting process progresses.

Right now, his sights are simply set on working as hard as possible this offseason.

“I know I’m going to run track and train as hard as I can, put on muscle and weight and control what I can control in terms of how hard I work,” he said. “I know that God will take care of the rest and the offers and all that will come in due time, and I’m just going to put my head down and work.”

