Swinney on what to expect with Clemson's uniforms Saturday

As is customary for Dabo Swinney’s team, Clemson will sport purple in Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game as the Tigers honor those who have served. But will they also wear orange?

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) has already clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division thanks to Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday.

But with the Tigers having the opportunity to clinch the division title outright with a win over Louisville (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday at Death Valley, will they complement the purple jerseys by bringing out the orange britches that they wear when a championship is on the line?

Swinney answered that question during his post-practice availability on Wednesday evening.

“Yeah, I don’t think so. Who knows what happens,” Swinney said. “But I think Military Appreciation, you’ll see a bunch of purple. That’s what you’ll see. Should be a great day.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

