Bad news for Hunter Renfrow

The 2022 season won’t end the way former Clemson great Hunter Renfrow would like.

Renfrow will be placed on IR by the Raiders and is done for the season due to an injury. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021.

And one more: Raiders also are placing WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve due to his oblique injury, per source. So on the same day, both Renfrow and Darren Waller both are being placed on IR, meaning they’re out at least four games each. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Renfrow has 21 catches on the season for the Raiders after catching 103 last season.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.