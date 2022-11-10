Bad news for Hunter Renfrow

Football

November 10, 2022 2:46 pm

The 2022 season won’t end the way former Clemson great Hunter Renfrow would like.

Renfrow will be placed on IR by the Raiders and is done for the season due to an injury.  He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021.

Renfrow has 21 catches on the season for the Raiders after catching 103 last season.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

