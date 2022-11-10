Finebaum, Dinich pile on Clemson, Bama

Finebaum, Dinich pile on Clemson, Bama

Football

Finebaum, Dinich pile on Clemson, Bama

By November 10, 2022 6:02 pm

By |

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich discussed Clemson and Alabama on ESPN’s Get Up show after the second set of College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night.

Finebaum was asked out of all the messages the CFP committee sent with the latest rankings, what his biggest takeaway was.

Unsurprisingly, he took the opportunity to dismiss Dabo Swinney’s team.

“Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done,” Finebaum said. “They have absolutely no path back. This is unprecedented, outside of ’14, they’ve been around. Of course last year, we were able to survive without them. But this is so unbelievable to think that at this juncture of the season, Dabo Swinney’s team is done.”

Clemson has appeared in the College Football Playoff every year except for 2014 and 2021, while Alabama has made the playoff in each season but 2019.

There has never been an edition of the CFP that did not include either Alabama or Clemson, and both teams have made the playoff in the same season in five of the eight years since the playoff began in 2014.

Will this year be a first? Is there any path to the playoff for either Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC, No. 10 CFP rankings) or Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP)?

Dinich, who covers the CFP for ESPN, was asked that question.

“No, and it’s not because of resume or wins or losses,” Dinich said. “These are not looking like top-four teams. Clemson got destroyed on the road at Notre Dame. They have quarterback issues. Alabama, all along — wide receiver drops, no push up front on the offensive line, penalties, turnovers, you name it. They’re not playoff teams.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

The 2022 season won’t end the way former Clemson great Hunter Renfrow would like. Renfrow will be placed on IR by the Raiders and is done for the season due to an injury.  He is coming off a Pro Bowl season (…)

reply
7hr

Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect.  Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (…)

reply
8hr

What is the identity of Clemson’s offense? That was a question posed by The Clemson Insider to players and coaches this week, including head coach Dabo Swinney. The answers were varied and far from (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home