Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich

By November 10, 2022 12:53 pm

Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect.  Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers.

Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and is dangerous on the bases.  The 6-0, 150 pound prospect plays for the Team Elite and attends Oceanside Collegiate.

