Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich

Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers.
Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and is dangerous on the bases. The 6-0, 150 pound prospect plays for the Team Elite and attends Oceanside Collegiate.
Extremely exited and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅. @Landshark_Base @TEAMELITENATION @dbrookerichards pic.twitter.com/EnH6uNVG1h
— Sterling Coaxum (@sterlingcoaxum) November 10, 2022