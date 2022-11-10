Latest Clemson visit made local OL target feel like ‘a priority’

Clemson once again played host to a top local offensive line target this week.

Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star Blake Franks returned to Tiger Town on Tuesday.

It marked Franks’ third visit to Clemson since the start of last month. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior in the class of 2024 also made his way to campus for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22 after attending the NC State game on Oct. 1 — his first time witnessing a game at Death Valley in person.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Franks after his latest experience at Clemson this week.

“It was good,” Franks said of the visit. “I really enjoyed being able to talk to the staff one on one. It made me feel like I was a priority.”

During Tuesday’s visit, Franks spent the majority of his time with offensive line coach Thomas Austin but also had the chance to talk with head man Dabo Swinney as well as senior director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells.

“I heard overall their value on faith, family, friends, me as an athlete, and the development I would get there,” Franks said of what he heard from the coaches.

Franks, who received an offer from the Tigers in late July, made the visit with his mother.

“She said she really enjoyed the campus and the staff,” he said.

The overall best part of the visit for Franks personally was being able to take a full campus tour and get a feel for what it’s really like to be a Tiger.

“Just getting to see the campus for the first time and experience the true life of a Clemson Tiger,” he explained.

Franks released a top eight last month featuring Clemson along with South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Miami, Alabama and Florida State.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now after his latest trip to campus?

“I think they’re a possible top three in my opinion,” he said.

Franks has also been to each of the other schools in his top eight this season.

He’ll be back in Tiger Town for his third gameday visit to Clemson later this month.

“I only have one more visit planned and that’s to Clemson vs. South Carolina (on Nov. 26),” he said, “but I also might go back to South Carolina for the Tennessee game (on Nov. 19).”

Franks said he is hoping to make his college decision in December.

He is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 8 offensive guard nationally and No. 250 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

Was able to take a full campus tour of Clemson yesterday and got to meet a lot of the amazing people that make up the Clemson staff. #GoTigers #ALLIN @OL_Coach_TA @train0187 @GregPort17 pic.twitter.com/QLfG4kzO5b — Blake Franks (@blizz_blake) November 9, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!