Top baseball commit shares how Bakich's values led him to Clemson

On Thursday, Nov. 10, class of 2026 outfielder Sterling Coaxum announced his commitment to Clemson. Following his announcement, the prospect spoke to The Clemson Insider and shared what led him to his decision.

The 6-0, 150-pound freshman indicated that the values of head coach Erik Bakich really stood out to him. Bakich, who was announced as the Clemson head coach on Jun. 16, 2022, has fostered a program that focuses on the development of the athletes as young men and that really stood out to the prospect.

“I chose Clemson not just because of the baseball program, or even the amazing academic opportunities they offer, but because of how developing amazing young men off the field is a top priority to Coach Bakich.”

Coaxum shared that he has an amazing relationship with Coach Schniebel and looks forward to building his relationships with the other coaches in the months ahead. The priority prospect shared that he will be visiting the campus soon.

“I am not positive on an exact date, but I will be visiting the campus soon.”

With so much talent and ease in the way he covers the outfield, Coaxum who is a freshman at Oceanside Collegiate, shared what he plans to work on this year to bring his game to the next level.

“Going into my freshman season, I have been heavily working on barrel consistency and pitch recognition and selection,” he said. “That being my main problem from this past summer.”