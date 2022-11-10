What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 9

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson standouts in the league this past Sunday.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some former Tigers during Week 9 of the NFL season:

That’s how you kick off the second half!#LVvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/QkTAcvK9Cl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

25/31

235 yards

1 TD

109.0 RTG pic.twitter.com/oA85tg7loB — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has 3 games this season where he's completed 80% of his passes That is the most in the NFL@Jaguars | @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/R2aMhewUg8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2022

Etienne Jr. puts six on the board.#LVvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/T0UsYBir7b — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

Twice as nice for ETN! Today’s the first multi-touchdown game for our guy @swaggy_t1 with the @Jaguars 🏈

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB

pic.twitter.com/uTMybOTD94 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

Travis playing like a top 5 back in the league right now #Jaguars — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) November 6, 2022

Travis deserves to be Rookie of the Year if he keeps playing like this

(@swaggy_t1)#DUUUVAL — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) November 6, 2022

Travis Etienne last 5 games: Week 9: 126 yards, 2 TDs

Week 8: 162 yards, 1 TD

Week 7: 119 yards, 1 TD

Week 6: 108 yards

Week 5: 114 yards pic.twitter.com/wO8s05w5kB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2022

Travis Etienne Jr. has 5-straight games w/ 100+ scrimmage yards.@Jaguars got a real one in @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/SLCjKXiMWA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2022

“We had no doubt we were going to finish this game.”@Trevorlawrencee on falling behind 17-0. (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/KqxPlEQfXr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 6, 2022

Trevor and Travis showed out with the @Jaguars today! 🟠 @Trevorlawrencee went 25/31 for 235 yards and a touchdown AND ran for 53 yards!

🟠 @swaggy_t1 had 28 carries for 109 yards, 126 all-purpose yards, and 2 touchdowns!

📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/t9wzMcWoG6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

Always great to see the Clemson Family together again 🧡

pic.twitter.com/f3tg9e111M — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

This is your weekly reminder that @DeAndreHopkins is really good at football 📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB

pic.twitter.com/PHVRs63h4p — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

8 tackles

6 solo tackles

1 tackle for loss

1 sack@isaiahsimmons25 had himself a day today 🏈👏 pic.twitter.com/4B9QYgSnbx — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 7, 2022

WR Hunter Renfrow has now recorded at least 1 catch in each of his 52 career games, becoming the only player in franchise history to record a catch in their first 52 career games. He now has 227 career catches, passing Zach Miller (226) for the 13th most in franchise history. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 6, 2022

That is 95 games in a row with a catch by Hunter Renfrow including 43 game streak to end his Clemson career.RT @ClemsonInsider: Renfrow makes highlight-reel catch, sets recordhttps://t.co/ydm6c3zAee — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 7, 2022

Another day, another great effort from @cwilkins42‼️ This was Christian's sixth game this season with 5+ tackles 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/QEJg0IPoBa — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022

another weekend in the @NFL with Tigers all over the place. 📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/WLiNhD8kjE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 9, 2022

