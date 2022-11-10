What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 9

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 9

Football

What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 9

By November 10, 2022 9:13 am

By |

Per usual, there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson standouts in the league this past Sunday.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some former Tigers during Week 9 of the NFL season:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

 

 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home