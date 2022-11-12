Herbstreit: Clemson doesn't have the players that strike fear in you heart

Kirk Herbstreit talked plenty about Clemson’s offense and the Tigers’ quarterback situation Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Herbstreit did some research on Clemson’s offense, and according to ESPN’s lead college football analyst, 2022 and 2021 are the Tigers’ worst two seasons in passing yards per game in quite some time — since before Chad Morris became the offensive coordinator in 2011.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) ranks 73rd nationally in passing yards per game this season (231.1) and was even worse in that area a year ago, ranking 103rd nationally with just 191.2 passing yards per game.

Herbstreit explained why he thinks that Tigers have struggled throwing the ball, and says it’s not just because of the quarterback situation.

“I went back and I looked – when Chad Morris came to Clemson, the offense changed and for the better,” Herbstreit said. “It was 2011. If you go back and look at these last two years, this year and last year, it’s their lowest two years of passing yards per game that they’ve had since going back to before Chad Morris came there. Why?

“You can look at DJ and blame it all on him. When Clemson used to take the field, they struck fear in your heart because of the playmaking ability they had on the perimeter and what they had in the backfield. Now when you watch them, they have good players, but they don’t have guys that make you go, you better look out for Mike Williams, you better look out for Hunter Renfrow, you better look out for Travis Etienne. You have good players, but they don’t have the players right now, developed, where they will make plays on any given moment.”

Herbstreit added that Clemson’s quarterback situation this season reminds him of eight years ago.

“It reminds me a little bit of 2014,” he said. “Cole Stoudt was the quarterback, and they showed loyalty to him all the way through until they finally said man this Deshaun Watson freshman guy, pretty good, we gotta give him a chance, and eventually he took over. It feels a little bit like that with young (Cade Klubnik) waiting to kind of become the guy.”

