Incredible moment as family surprised by return of their military father

By November 12, 2022 4:33 pm

There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas.

Check out the special moment below as Captain Nathaniel Horton returned to his family from a deployment in the Middle East:

