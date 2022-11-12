Incredible moment as family surprised by return of their military father

There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas.

Check out the special moment below as Captain Nathaniel Horton returned to his family from a deployment in the Middle East:

