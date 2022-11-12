Rece Davis on Clemson's 'big problems'

Rece Davis spoke about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning ahead of the Tigers’ showdown against Louisville at Death Valley, where Dabo Swinney’s team has won 38 straight games.

“What in the world,” the GameDay host said. “Hey look Clemson, a lot of people would love to be in Clemson’s spot right, top 10, one loss. But are there big problems and more coming. A hot Louisville team rolling in that has been really good at taking the ball away.”

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC), ranked 10th in the second College Football Playoff rankings released this past Tuesday, is a seven-point favorite against Louisville (6-3, 3-3).

The Cardinals come into the game having won four straight following a 2-3 start and rank first in the ACC in turnovers gained (24), as well as fourth in the league in pass defense (209.4 yards per game allowed).

The Tigers hope to bounce back after seeing their nation-leading 14-game winning streak snapped at Notre Dame a week ago. Kickoff of today’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

