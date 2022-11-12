Shipley hurdles to strike first in second half

Football

By November 12, 2022 5:43 pm

The Tigers came out to a blazing start in the second half when sophomore running back Will Shipley hurdled a defender on his way to score a 25-yard touchdown.

The drive that was six plays for 85 yards, featured a flea-flicker attempt and a stand out reception by Antonio Williams.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed a short pass to Williams late in the the drive to put the Tigers at the 25-yard line and in prime position for Shipley to use his speed and shifty nature around the field to his advantage.

The Tigers lead the game 24-7 in the early stages of the second half.

 

