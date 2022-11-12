Swinney gives injury updates following Louisville game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided several injury updates following the 10th-ranked Tigers’ 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney said starting linebacker Trenton Simpson “hopefully will be back next week” against Miami.

Swinney said both Simpson and starting offensive lineman Walker Parks, who also missed Saturday’s game, were close to playing today but could not get cleared for the Louisville game.

Swinney said Simpson has an ankle injury, while Parks is in concussion protocol.

As for wide receiver Beaux Collins, who was also out for the Louisville game with a separated shoulder, Swinney doesn’t know if he’ll return for next week’s game but says he’ll be back “for sure” for the South Carolina game.

Swinney also said safety Tyler Venables went out during the Louisville game with a hamstring injury, and he doesn’t know how long Venables will be out.

