Williams shines with career day in victory

What a day it was for wide receiver Antonio Williams.

In Clemson’s latest 31-16 win over Louisville, the freshman put together the best performance of his Clemson career, leading the way for Tyler Grisham’s wide receiver room on Saturday.

Williams came in clutch on the first drive of the matchup with a big deep ball grab and never looked back, finishing the day with an impressive 10 receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown, besting his previous career highs of five receptions and 76 yards receiving in a single game.

Williams’ career day came at a time when the Tigers needed it most. Following the loss to Notre Dame in South Bend where Clemson’s offense struggled to gain momentum and move the sticks, the Tigers were in need of an offensive difference maker versus Louisville — a role Williams was more than ready to fill.

Highlighted by his third career touchdown — a 4-yard reception in the second quarter — Williams proved that he could provide the explosiveness that both Clemson’s offense and the Tigers’ wide receiver core were missing en route to the win.

Despite Williams having a small hiccup in the third quarter with an unlucky fumble, the South Carolina native left today’s matchup as Clemson’s leading receiver on the season with 43 receptions for 473 yards and three receiving touchdowns.