Clemson makes a move in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 11 of the season.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) made a move up and is now ranked No. 9 in the new power rankings coming off its 31-16 win over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers had previously dropped to No. 13 in ESPN’s power rankings after their loss at Notre Dame in Week 10.

“The Tigers bounced back from their loss to Notre Dame with a 31-16 win over Louisville thanks to a dominant performance on the ground, with 248 yards and three rushing touchdowns — one each from Phil Mafah, Will Shipley and DJ Uiagalelei,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Though Clemson turned the ball over three times against the aggressive Louisville defense, the Cards were unable to score points off any of the miscues as the Tigers defense played a much better game than a week ago. Clemson has now won 39 consecutive home games, tied with Oklahoma (2005-11) for the second-longest streak in the FBS since 1990.”

The new top four in ESPN’s latest power rankings stayed the same with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, respectively. Tennessee, LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, Clemson and North Carolina round out the updated top 10, in that order.

The Tigers and Tar Heels, who won at Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday, are set to play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 3.

Florida State (No. 20) is the only other ACC team to appear in ESPN’s updated power rankings.

After snapping Louisville’s four-game winning streak, Clemson will play host to Miami for next Saturday’s game, which has been designated as Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.

