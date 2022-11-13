More changes coming for Clemson at linebacker?

Are things once again fluid at the second level of Clemson’s defense?

It’s an intriguing question considering how seamless the changes within the linebacking corps went Saturday in Trenton Simpson’s absence. Clemson’s leading tackler was held out of the Tigers’ win over Louisville with an ankle injury, forcing Barrett Carter to move from his Sam/nickel spot to Simpson’s usual Will position.

All Carter did in his first career start at that inside ‘backer position was tally eight tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception, becoming the first player in a game between Power Five teams to record such a stat line since 2011.

Swinney said after the game he was hopeful Simpson would be back for this week’s game against Miami after being “close” last week. The junior linebacker made the switch to Will this offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Tigers at Sam, which is more of an hybrid edge position than a weak-side ‘backer spot that’s played primarily in the box.

Might Clemson consider moving Simpson back to his old position whenever he does return given how well Carter performed on the weak side? Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was non-committal in answering that question Sunday.

“I think that’s what we do as coaches is always evaluate,” Swinney said.

Swinney said during the offseason part of the reason for moving Simpson following Baylon Spector’s departure was thinking about Simpson’s NFL future, which could arrive as early as next year. Carter is just a true sophomore, but Swinney said he sees the former five-star recruit on the inside long-term.

For the time being, though, Swinney acknowledged the speed and athleticism possessed by both gives the Tigers a level of flexibility at the defense’s second level they haven’t had in a while. And they’re not the only ones part of that equation.

True freshman Wade Woodaz, who’s been on the two-deep for much of the season, has been productive with the snaps he’s logged, including those he got against Louisville while helping fill in for Carter at Sam. Woodaz had three tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Clemson’s 31-16 win, giving the defense another versatile piece with which to work.

“Not just this year either. I’d say for the next few years,” Swinney said. “Woodaz, he’s a baller. He’s more like Barrett than (former Clemson linebacker) Isaiah (Simmons, and what I mean by that is. Isaiah, he wasn’t a great player when he got here. He had a lot to learn whereas Barrett and Woodaz, they were ready the day they got here. They were like veterans from the time they showed up. They really understand things at a very high level.

“He’s one of those guys like Barrett that can play a lot of positions. He can play anywhere. He could really go play safety for us and be excellent, and that’s why we played him this year. He was absolutely ready to play. … Going to be a really good player for us.”

As for how things will play out at those two linebacker positions the rest of this season, that remains to be seen with the options Clemson has. Swinney said it’s a good problem to have.

“(Simpson) has had nine games playing inside, and he’s had two years playing on the edge and doing some multiple things,” Swinney said. “So we’ve got a little bit more flexibility within our personnel that we necessarily didn’t have going into that game. I think that’s a blessing.”

