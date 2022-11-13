Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense

Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday’s 31-16 win over Louisville “pretty good” from an injury standpoint.

However, the Tigers’ head coach did give some tough news on a co-starter at safety.

Swinney said junior Tyler Venables “pulled his hamstring pretty good” during Saturday’s game and will be out for “a little while.”

“I hate that for him because he had really just gotten himself back rolling,” Swinney said. “He’s had several injuries and freak things that he’s had to deal with. He had a great week of practice and I was excited for him for the game. But he’s a tough kid and just hate it for him, but he’ll bounce back.”

Swinney was asked if Venables could possibly make it back for Clemson’s regular season finale against rival South Carolina or the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina, or if he’s more likely to return for the bowl game.

“I don’t know. I think it’s hard to predict,” Swinney said. “I would say for sure probably best case maybe South Carolina or the championship game. But you never know how those things are going to respond and all that stuff. But he’ll work his butt off to get back whenever he can.”

Venables has played in nine games this season, recording 32 total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!