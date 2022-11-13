Woodaz puts on dominant performance taking over linebacker position

Linebacker Wade Woodaz filled in for starting linebacker Trenton Simpson against Louisville on Saturday, as Simpson was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. The freshman was up for a big test filling the shoes of a dynamic player like Simpson, but he played with a physicality that threatened the Cardinals’ offense all night.

Woodaz had not started in a game this season, but that didn’t stop him from coming out with his best performance against Louisville. The linebacker came into this game with seven total tackles, three of which were solo tackles.

The freshman did not play with any hesitation throughout the game, but it was in the third quarter where he began to be quite the difference maker for the Clemson defense. Whether it was pressuring the Louisville quarterback or assisting tackles, Woodaz look experienced in his ability to use his speed and attacking mentality on the field.

In the late stages of the third quarter, Woodaz already had three total tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The sack for the freshman came when there was 10:32 left in the third quarter. Woodaz broke away to pummel Louisville quarterback Brock Domann for a loss of 10 yards on the play and a forced fumble. Although the fumble was recovered by Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan, the loss of 10 yards put the Louisville offense at a deficit.

The freshman looked intent on what he had to do out on the field and this was a major contributing factor to the defensive success for the Tigers against the Cardinals.

With such little experience playing this many reps in a game, Woodaz’s physicality and speed really showed his potential and the depth of the Clemson linebacker corps.