Does Swinney believe Tigers still have a chance to make playoff?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during his weekly radio show Monday night if he believes the Tigers can still make the College Football Playoff.

Swinney’s answer won’t surprise anyone that has followed his success at Clemson.

“Absolutely, heck we lost a game in 2016 and ended up winning the national championship,” Swinney replied.

The Tigers’ head man just wants his team to focus on their goals.

“It all works out the way is it supposed to,” Swinney said. “All I know is we just stay focused on our goals. That is why winning the national championship isn’t on our goal board because we don’t control that at all. We could hit every goal and somebody could say no, we don’t like you and you don’t get a chance to go play for it. That is why it has never been a goal of ours. It is a biproduct of what can happen when you are committed to the standard that we have and when you achieve the goals that we have.

“Our goals are allowed to let us compete at the highest level. And when we have hit all of those goals, we have won the national championship.”

