The good, the bad and the ugly from Clemson's win over Louisville

Clemson’s return to ACC play was a successful one Saturday as the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Notre Dame with a victory over Louisville at Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing performance from the Tigers, but it was enough to clinch their seventh outright Atlantic Division title in the last eight seasons.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Tigers’ 31-16 win:

The good

After being temporarily benched in back-to-back games, D.J. Uiagalelei turned in his best performance in nearly a month.

It wasn’t perfect – a second-quarter fumble was his fifth turnover in three games – but Uiagalelei completed more than 70% of his passes (19 of 27) for 185 yards and a touchdown and also had an 11-yard scoring run. It’s the first time Uiagalelei has accounted for more touchdowns (2) than turnovers (1) since the Florida State game Oct. 15. Frankly, it was the kind of performance Clemson needed from its veteran quarterback from both a production and confidence standpoint, and he delivered.

So did the running game. A week after strangely going away from it against Notre Dame, Clemson once again leaned on its ground game to rush for its third-highest total of the season (248 yards) on 45 carries. Phil Mafah (106 yards on 10 carries) led the way with the first 100-yard game of his career while Will Shipley, who had 19 carries, provided one for the highlight reel with his hurdling 25-yard touchdown run.

Antonio Williams continues to be Uiagalelei’s go-to receiver. On a day when Beaux Collins (shoulder) wasn’t available, the true freshman got even more targets and finished with a career-high eight catches, which is also the most for any Clemson receiver this season.

Defensively, Barrett Carter was a menace, helping the Tigers ease the blow of being without linebacker Trenton Simpson (ankle). After missing Clemson’s previous home game with an injury of his own, the sophomore linebacker made up for lost time Saturday with eight tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and a key fourth-quarter interception that kept Louisville from cutting into Clemson’s two-score lead at the time. He’s the first player since former South Carolina standout Melvin Ingram did it against Auburn in 2011 to record at least 3.5 tackles for loss, at least two sacks and a pick in a game between Power Five teams.

Carter’s interception was part of a two-turnover night for Louisville’s offense. It’s the first time the Tigers have forced multiple turnovers since doing so against NC State back on Oct. 1.

The bad

Clemson’s defense was better Saturday, holding Louisville to 113 fewer rushing yards than Notre Dame had a week ago.

But Clemson didn’t have to deal with a healthy Malik Cunningham, one of the more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Cunningham came into the game with a banged-up left hand and then didn’t play the second half after taking a lick from Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the final play of the first half.

Yet the Tigers’ defense still struggled to prevent chunk plays. The first notable one came in the first half on a third-and-12, typically a passing situation for most offenses. But Louisville ripped off a 44-yard run to keep alive a drive that eventually reached the end zone. Clemson also gave up a 19-yard completion on second-and-15 later on that same possession.

There was a 54-yard connection through the air from backup Brock Domann to Tyler Hudson on a double move in the third quarter that led to Louisville’s first points of the second half. In all, the Tigers allowed seven plays of at least 19 yards.

Louisville averaged nearly 11 yards per completion. And even without having to worry about the threat of Cunningham’s legs for a majority of the game, Clemson yielded 5 yards per rush. Jawhar Jordan, the Cardinals’ leading rusher, needed just 11 carries to get 73 yards.

Speaking of explosives, Clemson’s offense used some of its own on the ground to help overcome an uncharacteristically inefficient day on third down. The Tigers went just 4 of 13 on the money down despite being faced with just three third-and-longs (9 yards or more). Clemson had third-and-short (4 yards or less) six times but converted just half of those.

It dropped Clemson’s third-down conversion rate on the season below 46%, a number that still ranks in the top 25 nationally.

The ugly

It’s a good thing Clemson’s defense came up with the takeaways it did. Because the turnover issues on offense are becoming a problem.

The Tigers lost the turnover margin for the third straight game after coughing it up three more times Saturday. And Clemson was fortunate it wasn’t four since Joseph Ngata was able to recover on a second-half fumble by Shipley, who put the ball on the ground two times.

That’s nine turnovers in the last three games for the offense, which had Clemson coach Dabo Swinney perplexed.

“It’s just unbelievable. I don’t even know what to say,” Swinney said. “I’m going to start coaching with my hat sideways. I don’t even know. It’s crazy.”

After committing just five turnovers in the first seven games (and just three offensive turnovers during that span), Clemson now sits in the bottom half of the ACC with a neutral turnover margin on the season. The crazier stat is that the Tigers have won two of their last three games despite finishing a combined minus-4 in the turnover department in those wins.

It’s certainly helped that both of those victories were played at Memorial Stadium, a place where Clemson has now won 39 straight games. Still, the recent turnover habit is an ugly one that the Tigers need to break.

