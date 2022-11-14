The Insider Report: Recruiting, Jeff Scott and more

It’s time for this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

Update on the headlining visitor for Clemson-Louisville game

The headliner among the visitors that Clemson played host to for the Louisville game this past Saturday was Ryan Montgomery, a standout class of 2025 quarterback from Findlay (Ohio) High School.

“The visit was great overall,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Montgomery is the younger brother of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, whom Clemson was among the final suitors for before he committed to Ohio State earlier this year.

Ryan said he spent basically the entire visit with Clemson offensive analyst and former Tiger QB great Tajh Boyd. He also had dinner with several staff members, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, after the game.

Before the game, he was able to meet with Streeter as well as head coach Dabo Swinney.

“They basically just emphasized how much of a priority I am to them, and I think that’s very cool that they’re taking the time to meet with me before this big game and just recruiting me in general,” he said. “Obviously, my interest level in them is very high. The game atmosphere was very electric, very enjoyable.”

What is it that the Tigers like most about the 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore as a quarterback?

“Obviously they like my prototypical size, my athleticism, my arm talent, arm strength – basically all the intangibles, really,” he said. “But also that leadership role… just being in command of the huddle at all times.”

Ryan has been to Michigan and Georgia twice each this season, in addition to visiting Ohio State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Penn State and Clemson. He plans to round out his in-season visits with a trip to Kentucky for its game against Georgia this weekend before going to Ohio State for its rivalry showdown against Michigan the following weekend.

As for when he’ll be back in Tiger Town, Ryan said “for a spring practice for sure.”

“That’ll be the next step in my recruitment, taking some spring practices,” he said. “So, I’ll definitely be back down to Clemson for those.”

Ryan is ranked as the nation’s No. 89 overall prospect in his class regardless of position by Rivals.

Spiller checks out RB target ahead of upcoming official visit

Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller paid a visit this past Friday night to check out a recently offered running back target in the 2023 class.

Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.)’s Jamarius Haynes put on a show with Spiller in attendance, rushing for 231 yards and scoring four touchdowns to help his team to a win in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Haynes prior to his big game Friday, as he gets set to officially visit Clemson for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said. “I can’t wait for it because I love Clemson the first time that I came up there. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

Haynes (6-0, 180) made his first-ever trip to Clemson last month as an unofficial visitor for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22, when he picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Reflecting on that experience, he said it was the environment and positive vibes from the fan base that stuck out to him the most. He had plenty of good conversations with Spiller while touring the school, and said the fact Spiller took out to play with his little brother made a big impression on him.

Haynes said he has a “very close relationship” with Spiller, and Haynes had a chance to speak with Swinney by phone last week. According to Haynes, Swinney told him that he watched his film, really likes him, is glad he was able to visit earlier this season and plans to keep in touch.

Haynes, who has received offers from Washington State and Western Kentucky since Clemson offered, is planning right now to sign during the early signing period.

Latest on Jeff Scott

Former Clemson player and offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was let go by South Florida earlier this month. Since his departure, many have wondered if he would end up back on the staff of Swinney at Clemson. Scott was 1-8 on the season and 4-26 overall as the head coach of the Bulls.

We wanted to pass along the latest information we have on the situation after speaking with a number of sources over the past week.

In the new college landscape with NIL and the transfer portal, having great recruiters on staff is even more important. Scott was one of if not the best for the Tigers during his tenure.

“Jeff Scott was the best recruiter on that staff,” another college coach told The Clemson Insider. “It is a lot harder to recruit at South Florida. When he is recruiting with that Paw on his chest, nobody is better.”

Sources tell TCI that Swinney and Scott have talked about a potential return home, but as of the writing of this report we do not have confirmation that one will take place. We have also been told if Swinney does make a move, that Scott would be back quickly after the regular season. The transition would be expected before the bowl game.

There has been a lot of discussion about the role Scott would play if he returns to Clemson. The good news is the timing for such a move may be perfect, as coaching sources tell TCI that the removal of the countable coaches rule is on the horizon. If passed, this will remove the limit of 10 coaches for a staff. This would give Swinney plenty of flexibility in Scott’s role. There will still be a limit on how many coaches can recruit off campus, and we would expect Scott to be one of those.

If the countable coaching rules are removed, college staffs will be more similar to NFL staffs.

We can also tell you that Scott still has property in the Clemson area.

We will continue to monitor this situation and give you more details as appropriate.

Schools Pushing NIL More Directly

A couple of weeks ago the NCAA clarified some of the rules around name, image and likeness.

One of the clarifications is that schools can now talk about the importance of NIL and ask their fans and boosters to donate to the collectives.

Schools have to be careful about the language they use. They can not ask for donations to be given to a collective for a specific sport or a specific player. They can ask their fans to donate to collectives they name.

A number of head coaches and athletic departments have gotten very active in asking for support of the collectives since this clarification.

Look for Clemson to get more active soon.

