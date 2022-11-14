Thomas Gives Injury Update

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas took to Twitter Monday night to provide an update on his injury.

For the second time this season Thomas is having surgery on his foot. After finally getting back on the field after missing the first five game of the season he reinjured the foot during practice. Thomas and the staff made the best decision for him and had another surgery that ended his season.

Successful surgery! God is GREAT!!! God's timing, not mine. God's will, not mine. God's plan, not mine. God's glory, not mine. pic.twitter.com/MLA3Q1qxjo — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 15, 2022

Thomas made his season debut at Boston College on Oct. 8.

The Florence, S.C., native has four tackles and two sacks in three games this season. He logged a season-high 32 snaps against Florida State on Oct. 15 but saw that number drop to just 14 against Syracuse in Clemson’s game Oct. 22.

