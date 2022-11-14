Tigers in top 3 for Peach State DB target

A Clemson defensive back target in the 2023 class dropped his top three schools via social media Monday evening and included the Tigers.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee safety Khalil Barnes has Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma in his top three.

Barnes (6-1, 185) took an official visit to Notre Dame for its game against Clemson on Nov. 5.

He made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22 and has been slated to officially visit Tiger Town for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Death Valley for the Syracuse game. He expressed that between the interactions he had and the environment of Death Valley, Clemson was “gonna be hard to beat.”

“The team was really cool,” he said. “All the guys showed love to recruits and after the game and even when they were down they never panicked and showed a lot of faith in each other, which is cool. They set a standard high for my next visits. Gonna be hard to beat.”

Barnes reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Wake Forest on Oct. 3. Clemson offered him on Sept. 22.

