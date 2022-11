Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season.

The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won’t have Malcolm Greene’s services when they do. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Greene is dealing with a groin injury that will require surgery.

Greene, a junior nickel corner, has played in seven games with two starts. He has nine tackles on the season.