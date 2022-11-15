Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking is revealed

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its third set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings coming off its 31-16 win over Louisville last Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 10 in the second set of CFP rankings that were released a week ago, dropping down six spots from where they were at No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings prior to their 35-14 loss at Notre Dame (now ranked No. 18 in the latest CFP rankings) on Nov. 5.

The top five stayed the same with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee, respectively. LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the rest of the top 10.

Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, moved up from No. 15 to No. 13. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are ranked in Florida State (No. 19) and NC State (No. 24).

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the third of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson will play host to Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) for Saturday’s game at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Third CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. Southern Cal

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

