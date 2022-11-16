Another Clemson lineman's playing days are over

Clemson was hoping to get a piece of its depth along the offensive line back at some point in the future, but that won’t be happening.

Mason Trotter has been practicing this fall but hasn’t played in a game since last season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said back in the spring that Trotter, who alternated between guard and center last season and got a handful of starts, would likely miss most of this season, though Swinney never specified why Trotter would be held out.

On Wednesday, Swinney updated Trotter’s status for the first time this season, and it wasn’t a positive one in regards to Trotter’s attempt to get back on the field. Swinney revealed Trotter recently underwent career-ending back surgery.

“(Doctors) are not going to let him play anymore, which is very disappointing because he is a guy that we were anticipating getting back,” Swinney said.

Trotter, who still had multiple years of eligibility left, is the second interior lineman at Clemson that’s had to give up his playing career because of injuries. Hunter Rayburn (stinger issues) was medically disqualified before the spring.

Swinney described Trotter’s injury as a “freak thing.”

“It was crazy,” Swinney said. “Honestly, he got out of bed and couldn’t walk. He’s never had a back problem. It’s the weirdest thing ever. But he literally got up one morning, came in and had a back issue. He never has had that. They tried everything, but they ended up having to do surgery on him.

“I guess he came to me about a couple of weeks ago and let me know kind of where he was medically and what doctors were saying. It was best for his future to not play, and I don’t disagree with that.”

Like Rayburn, Swinney said Trotter plans to be remain part of the program next season as a student coach. But for the rest of this season, Clemson is left with Will Putnam, Ryan Linthicum and Trent Howard at center. Putnam, in his first season as the starter there, has already made the decision to return for another season next year.

“Still rehabbing right now,” Swinney said of Trotter. “He’s gotten back now to where they’re letting him walk briskly and run under water a little bit. … I really hate that he’s not going to be able to play anymore, but I’m thankful he’ll be able to be another hand on deck next year.”

