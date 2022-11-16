Clemson showing interest in standout in-state WR, son of former Tiger signee

Clemson is showing interest in this in-state standout who has seen his recruitment take off of late.

Aiken (S.C.) High School wide receiver Braylon Staley, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior in the class of 2024, has been in contact with Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I spoke with the WR coach, Coach Grisham from Clemson,” Staley told The Clemson Insider recently. “We discussed how he was impressed with my film this season.”

Staley – who has picked up more than a half dozen Division I FBS offers since late October, including a few ACC offers – put a strong junior campaign on tape.

“Personally, I think my season went well,” he said. “My head coach (Olajuwon Paige) put me in a position where I was able to catch a few balls for 900 yards and eight touchdowns.”

Staley is the son of former Clemson signee and Mississippi State defensive back Brian Staley, and although they haven’t talked a whole lot about Clemson, Braylon has heard good things about it from his father.

“My dad was a signee but ended up going to Mississippi State due to being one credit short to enroll,” Braylon said. “So, we haven’t had conversations that much. He has expressed that it is a great place and the environment is second to none there.”

Braylon gave his overall thoughts on Dabo Swinney’s team, based on what he’s seen through the television screen.

“I think Coach Dabo’s system is great,” he said. “He puts his players in position to make plays and to be successful in his offense from what I’ve watched on TV.”

Braylon has yet to attend a game at Clemson, though it sounds like that may change soon.

“I’ve never been to Death Valley,” he said, “but we are in the process of scheduling an invite for their last home game (vs. South Carolina on Nov. 26).”

Boston College gave Braylon his first offer on Oct. 26. Since then, he has seen his recruitment continue to gain steam while collecting offers from Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and James Madison.

Braylon visited Wake Forest last Saturday, and along with the Demon Deacons, he named South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke, West Virginia and Appalachian State as other schools showing interest in addition to Clemson.

“I would describe myself as being explosive with great hands!” he said regarding what he feels he can bring to the table for a college team as a receiver. “I would bring a go-getter mindset! Hard-working attitude and intelligence of the game.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!