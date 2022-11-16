Clemson WR target sets commitment date

A Clemson wide receiver target in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Tyler Brown announced via social media Wednesday night that he will announce his comment next Thursday, Nov. 24.

Brown, a senior in the class of 2023, picked an offer from Clemson last Saturday.

Brown decommitted from Minnesota on Oct. 11 and then was hosted as an unofficial visitor by Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22. The Tigers also played host to him for last Saturday’s game against Louisville.

In addition to Clemson and Minnesota, Brown’s power conference offers include Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Northwestern.

NOVEMBER 24th COMMITMENT DAY… with that being said I will officially be closing my recruitment #GodsTiming 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2U1AiaEGa6 — Tyler Brown (@Tylerbrownn2) November 17, 2022

