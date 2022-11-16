Swinney gives latest on status of two significant players

Swinney gives latest on status of two significant players

Football

Swinney gives latest on status of two significant players

By November 16, 2022 6:53 pm

By |

Dabo Swinney held his weekly post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening and gave the latest on a couple of significant players who have been dealing with injuries.

Swinney said sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins and junior linebacker Trenton Simpson are still day-to-day, but Clemson’s head coach is hopeful they’ll be able to play in Saturday’s game against Miami.

“He and Beaux are both, as we said the other day, kind of day-to-day, working back into practice,” Swinney said. “I think both of those guys have a chance. So, we’re hopeful.”

Simpson was held out of the Louisville game last Saturday with an ankle injury. Swinney said on Tuesday that Collins, who missed the Louisville game with a separated shoulder, returned to practice on Monday.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes at Death Valley is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home