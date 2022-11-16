Swinney gives latest on status of two significant players

Dabo Swinney held his weekly post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening and gave the latest on a couple of significant players who have been dealing with injuries.

Swinney said sophomore wide receiver Beaux Collins and junior linebacker Trenton Simpson are still day-to-day, but Clemson’s head coach is hopeful they’ll be able to play in Saturday’s game against Miami.

“He and Beaux are both, as we said the other day, kind of day-to-day, working back into practice,” Swinney said. “I think both of those guys have a chance. So, we’re hopeful.”

Simpson was held out of the Louisville game last Saturday with an ankle injury. Swinney said on Tuesday that Collins, who missed the Louisville game with a separated shoulder, returned to practice on Monday.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes at Death Valley is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

