Williams on QB criticism: 'He doesn't deserve all that he's getting'

Saturday was a big night for a number of players on Clemson’s roster and wide receiver Antonio Williams was no exception. The true freshman came away with the best game of his young Clemson career against a talented Louisville team, garnering a team-leading 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown grab en route to the eventual 31-16 victory.

“I saw press man coverage, that’s a no-no,” Williams said regarding the touchdown play. “I just ran the slant, beat him inside and got the ball.”

While Williams had shown glimpses of greatness this season prior to Louisville, it all finally seemed to come together for the freshman, who credits his quick success to the offensive chemistry he has cultivated with starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

“D.J.’s just a dog,” the South Carolina native said. “I just respect him so much for what he’s went through and how he responded. I just try to make it easier for him and get open, and he gets me the ball when I’m open.”

Along with the utmost respect that he has towards Uiagalelei, Williams also feels some frustration for his teammate and the amount of criticism the quarterback has faced this season — criticism the freshman feels Uiagalelei doesn’t deserve.

“Yeah, I don’t think he deserves all that he’s getting, but it comes with the position playing quarterback and being at a school like Clemson,” Williams said. “He’s responded and played well.”

The looming criticism that has seemed to follow Uiagalelei all season is what Williams said made his own breakout performance in Saturday’s win that much more special.

“It makes me feel good,” he said, “and I know it makes him feel good to just compensate each other.”

