Packer: First time we have seen the Clemson defense we expected

It only took ten games, but Saturday Clemson finally played the defense ACC Network’s Mark Packer expected coming into the season. Packer shared his comments on the ACC PM.

“I do think there is a sense of enthusiasm on both sides of the ball after what Notre Dame did to the Tigers,” Packer said on the ACC Network. “I think Dabo’s description on the show the other day was perfect. He said somebody kidnapped my football team. I didn’t recognize who they were. I do you think you saw them Saturday against Louisville and said that is a little bit more like it.

The former Tiger liked seeing coach Goodwin attacking the Louisville offense.

“For Clemson I thought Saturday, this past Saturday was the first time this year that that defense looked like what I thought I was going to see back when we were talking back in August and September about attack, attack, attack. Here they come from all different angles and man alive you can’t block these guys. Louisville was playing terrific football and they had no answers, none,” said Packer.