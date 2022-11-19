Desmond Howard weighs in on Clemson-Miami game

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this morning, Desmond Howard discussed ninth-ranked Clemson’s game against Miami this afternoon at Death Valley.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is of course coming off a bounceback 31-16 win over Louisville last Saturday at home, while Miami (5-5, 3-3) went on the road and beat Georgia Tech, 35-14, a week ago.

“Clemson got back on track offensively,” Howard said. “Look at Will Shipley right there, leaping over defenders, and DJ Uiagalelei was throwing the ball all over the yard.

“But how ’bout Jacurri Brown, this guy had three touchdown passes last week, and the Canes’ defense, four interceptions last week. Let’s see if they can make DJ and this Clemson offense turn the ball over too today.”

The Clemson-Miami game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Tigers are a 19-point favorite as they try to complete their fourth unbeaten regular season in ACC play since 2015.

