ESPN GameDay analyst puts Clemson on upset alert

An ESPN College GameDay analyst put No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) on upset alert heading into today’s game against Miami (5-5, 3-3).

Lee Corso thinks the Hurricanes have a real shot to take down the Tigers at Death Valley despite being a heavy underdog.

“Miami is a 19-point underdog to Clemson. 19 points, and I think they got a chance to beat Clemson,” Corso said. “You know why? Their new quarterback, Jacurri Brown, like you said he threw three touchdown passes and he ran real well (in Miami’s win atL Georgia Tech last week). And most important, he gave a lot of energy to the whole team. I’m telling you – Miami real close, but no cigar.”

Kickoff of today’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Clemson is attempting to win its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history and tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40) for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

