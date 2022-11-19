Freshman wideout suffers broken bone in win over Canes

Dabo Swinney said after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami that this freshman receiver suffered an injury during the game.

Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand, according to Swinney. However, Clemson’s head coach said the Myrtle Beach native will be able to play through the injury.

“Adam made a great play, but he broke his hand. He broke a bone,” Swinney said. “But it’s not something that’s going to keep him out, it’s not a surgical thing. It’s on the very top. You have to kind of tape it together. I think that’s why he dropped that slant. But he’s a tough kid. That was a great play he made. He’s going to be special. He really is.”

Randall made a big-time catch for 18 yards against the Hurricanes on Clemson’s final possession of the first half that ended in a B.T. Potter field goal.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder entered the game with six catches for 79 yards in nine games this season.

