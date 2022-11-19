Swinney gives injury update on starting offensive lineman

Football

By November 19, 2022 8:39 pm

Following Clemson’s 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on a starting offensive lineman.

Swinney said starting left guard Marcus Tate, who went down on Clemson’s first possession and had to be helped off the field, “tweaked” his knee. However, Swinney said the Tigers don’t think the sophomore’s injury is too serious.

“But until you get an MRI, you don’t really want to speculate on that stuff,” Swinney said. “It looked like his MCL, ACL was all good. But until you get an MRI, you just never know. So, hopefully he’ll be OK.”

2hr

