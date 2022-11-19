Swinney updates Bresee's status

Clemson’s defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front.

Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson’s win over Miami. That’s because the Tigers’ star defensive tackle has been battling strep throat, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward.

“We were kind of holding out until 3:30 (hoping that Bresee could play),” Swinney said. “His fever broke yesterday, but he just wasn’t able to go.”

It was the fourth game Bresee has missed this season, but Swinney said he expects this particular absence to be a short one.

“I think he’s just about kicked it,” Swinney said in reference to Bresee’s illness.

Clemson still held Miami to just 98 total yards and six first downs in the victory.