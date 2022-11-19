TCI Preview & Predictions: Miami at Clemson

TCI Preview & Predictions: Miami at Clemson

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: Miami at Clemson

By November 19, 2022 2:50 pm

By |

Clemson hosts Miami Saturday afternoon in the real Death Valley.  The Tigers look to finish another regular season undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Robert and Davis talk about the keys to victory for the Tigers and give this week’s predictions.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home