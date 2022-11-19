Tigers strike early against the Hurricanes

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came up big with a 7-yard touchdown pass to the back of the end zone to tight end Davis Allen to strike first against the Hurricanes.

The drive that consisted of 75 yards and 12 plays and featured some action from the Shipley, Allen, Ngata and Williams.

Uiagalelei got the ball downfield early with a 13 yard pass completion down the middle of the field to Joseph Ngata.

The signal caller’s movement was also on display early, soon thereafter picking up 7 yards on the run.

The quarterback found talent freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams late in the drive for a 14 yard reception.

It was the 8 yard rush by Shipley late in the drive that set up the pass to Allen to get the Tigers on the score board with just 9:26 left in the first quarter.