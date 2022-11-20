Clemson starts 2024 class with commitment from one of nation's top corners

Clemson has kicked off its 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Feagin becomes the first commitment in Clemson’s 2024 class. He chose the Tigers over Florida State, LSU, Miami and Alabama, among a slew of other offers.

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior collected Clemson’s first offer at the cornerback position when the Tigers began dispensing offers to class of 2024 recruits back on June 1 of this year.

Feagin has made multiple trips to Tiger Town since the spring, most recently for the NC State game at Death Valley on Oct. 1.

After that visit, he told The Clemson Insider it “really just made Clemson even better.”

“They’re already a place I can call home,” he said, “and this visit really put a cherry on the top.”

Feagin — whose father, Michael, was a defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Swinney and other current Clemson staff members were in Tuscaloosa — explained to TCI earlier this year what made Clemson a top school for him during the recruiting process.

“When I went for my first visit, it was a family atmosphere,” he said. “Coach Swinney, he coached my father when he was in college, and then some of my dad’s teammates coached for Clemson. So, it was just like a family atmosphere.”

Mike Reed spearheaded Clemson’s recruitment of Feagin, who has plenty of respect for the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach – both for the job he does on the field, and who he is off the field as well.

“I always stay in contact with Coach Reed,” Feagin said, “because not only is he a great coach, he’s also a great person and mentor.”

Feagin is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 97 overall prospect in the class, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 23 overall prospect in the Sunshine State.

