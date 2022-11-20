Mike Williams Highlight Play

Football

November 20, 2022 9:15 pm

After missing several weeks due to injury, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is finally back on the field for the Sunday Night Football game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Clemson star’s first catch back was an incredible sideline grab.

Williams did seem to injure himself again on the play, heading to the training table right after the play. He had not returned to the game at the time this article was published.

