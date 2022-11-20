Senior Day becomes a career day for Luke Price

Clemson’s win over Miami was a big day for tight end Luke Price. Not only was Saturday’s game senior day for Price, but it was also the day he caught the first touchdown of his Clemson career.

After Wes Goodwin’s defense deflected a pass thrown by Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown and safety Jalyn Phillips came up with the interception, the Tigers were in prime Hurricane territory on the 27-yard line.

Price was in the right place at the right time, waiting patiently in the back left corner of the end zone for a pass coming off the hands of a scrambling D.J. Uiagalelei in the pocket, coming away with Clemson’s third touchdown of the day.

The South Carolina native’s 3-yard touchdown reception was both his first reception of the 2022 season (sixth career reception) as well as the first touchdown of his six-year Clemson career.

Though Price has encountered his fair share of adversity while donning the Orange and Purple, redshirting his freshman year and sustaining a season-ending knee injury during fall camp back in 2020, this will surely be a day that the tight end will always remember.

