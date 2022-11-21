McFadden comments on OL teammate's season-ending injury

Jordan McFadden has enjoyed lining up beside Marcus Tate on Clemson’s offense line, with Tate manning the left guard position and McFadden occupying the left tackle spot.

Unfortunately for Tate, he suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami, so McFadden will have a new starter alongside him up front moving forward this season.

McFadden feels for Tate and spoke Monday about the sophomore’s season being cut short.

“You definitely hate it for Marcus, a guy who’s been playing well this year and a guy who cares so much,” McFadden said. “Like, I want to see him be successful, and I love playing beside him. So, I really hate that happened to him. But I know he’ll take his recovery serious, and I have no doubt that he’ll be better next year when he’s healthy.”

Tate started all 11 games the Tigers have played so far this season. The sophomore from Sunrise, Fla., played 627 snaps over 13 games with eight starts as a true freshman in 2021.

McFadden, a fifth-year senior, has played 774 snaps while starting each of Clemson’s 11 games in 2022.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!