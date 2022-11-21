Swinney updates injury status on Bresee, Collins

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of two critical Tigers, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and wide receiver Beaux Collins, during his radio show Monday night.

The show was recorded earlier and played following the basketball game.

When asked about the status of Bresee, who missed the Miami game with strep throat, Swinney said, “He is good. He will be ready to roll.”

The news was also good on Collins, who has missed the past two games.

“I think Beaux is going to be ready to roll,” Swinney said.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!