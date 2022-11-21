Turnover bug continues for Clemson despite dominant win over Miami

Ever since the come-from-behind win over Syracuse which featured four turnovers committed by Clemson, the team has just not been able to shake off the turnover bug.

Even in the win over Louisville last week, the Tigers committed three turnovers. Prior to this game, Clemson had an equivalent turnover margin with 14 turnovers and 14 takeaways, but the turnover trend for the Tigers is concerning at this stage of the season. In the 40-10 win over Miami on Saturday, Clemson was plagued by the turnover bug for the fourth consecutive game.

The Tigers committed three turnovers in the win over Miami and with just two takeaways, the Tigers were unable to win the turnover margin for another game this season. Ultimately the turnovers did not prove to be a major factor in determining the outcome of the game, but it did not make Clemson’s offense look more polished in its performance over the course of all four quarters.

The first turnover occurred in the second half, when in the third quarter Miami was able to get an interception. The other two turnovers came off fumble recoveries by Miami cornerback DJ Ivey and defensive lineman Jordan Miller.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Miller recovered the fumble and was able to pick up 26 yards on the recovery, which ultimately set the Hurricanes up for a touchdown just a few plays later.

These types of turnovers are something that has become a part of Clemson’s identity this season, and despite a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, the turnovers may have prohibited an even more dominant performance in the win over the Hurricanes.

