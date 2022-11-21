Uiagalelei addresses future beyond this season

D.J. Uiagalelei still has at least a couple of important games left to play this season, but the quarterback is nearing the end of his third season at Clemson, meaning it could also be his last with the Tigers.

As a junior, Uiagalelei is eligible for next year’s NFL Draft should he choose to forego the rest of his college eligibility. But he said Monday he’s yet to make that decision.

“I have no clue,” Uiagalelei said. “For me, I’m just playing through the season. At the end of the season, we’ll see. Whatever happens happens. But right now, I’m just focused on the season, focused on South Carolina and just focused on one game at a time.”

A former five-star recruit, Uiagalelei enters Saturday’s game against South Carolina completing 65.1% of his passes — a 10% increase from his completion rate a season ago — for 2,406 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. He’s accounted for 2,900 total yards on the season.

Uiagalelei, who’s lost a fumble in three straight games, has seen his turnovers increase of late with seven in the last four games. But he’s still accounted for nearly three times as many touchdowns (27) as turnovers (10) this season.

He’s thrown for 5,566 yards and 35 touchdowns with 16 interceptions so far in his Clemson career.

