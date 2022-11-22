2024 RB prospect says 'Clemson is sitting on the top of my list' following visit

2024 RB prospect Ahmir Smith was one of the recruits hosted in Death Valley last Saturday for Clemson’s matchup with Miami.

The Calhoun County High School (Saint Matthews, S.C.) junior spoke to The Clemson Insider following the visit and shared that at this point in his recruiting journey, Clemson stands as the top school on his list.

“As of right now, Clemson is sitting on the top of my list,” he said.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound recruit offered his main takeaways from the visit. He shared that the recruiting team at Clemson truly prioritized getting to know him, which he thought contributed to the outstanding experience he had.

“My experience was great, from the coaching staff, to the games, to the fans and the atmosphere,” he said. “Everything was very top of the line and very professional. The recruiting staff treated me great with getting to know more about me and really showed that they are really all about their recruits. Overall, outstanding experience.”

The running back prospect had the chance to connect with two Clemson coaches while on his visit to Death Valley.

“I spoke to coach C.J. Spiller and coach Nick Eason,” he said.

Spiller and Eason expressed to Smith that they have been viewing his film and they have interest in his talents.

“The coaches were really saying that I was a great running back and they were watching my film earlier that week,” he said.

Overall, when the South Carolina native reflected on his time in Clemson, what stood out to him the most is that the athletes are given the support to excel in their pursuits both on and off the field.

“The support system for the athletes and how hard the guys work for what they deserve,” he said. “Also, the drive for success in the classroom and to keep their grades high.”