Clemson romped over Miami, 40-10, last Saturday at Death Valley to cap off a perfect regular season of ACC play.

With Saturday’s win, Clemson extended its nation-leading and ACC-record home winning streak to 40 games while becoming only the third FBS program ever to post 12 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

Check out Bart Boatwright’s second photo gallery from the Tigers’ dominant win over the Hurricanes: LINK.