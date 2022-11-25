2024 WR prospect ‘loved everything about Clemson’ visit

A 2024 wide receiver prospect took his first unofficial visit to Clemson in the Tigers latest win over Miami last weekend and shared his experience with The Clemson Insider.

In his first visit to Tiger Town, Calvary Christian’s (Clearwater, Fla.) Caleb Goodloe had nothing but good things to say about his experience.

“I loved my visit; it was the best experience I’ve had,” Goodloe told TCI. “Something that stood out to me was the time and attention recruiters and coaches had towards me, they were amazing and made me feel welcomed. I’m really impressed with the programs graduation rate and the commitment to the scholar as well as the athlete.

“From the minute we got on campus, the whole environment felt like one big family. The energy of the fans and players was indescribable especially at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It was incredibly organized and well run.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout spent most of his time with offensive graduate assistant and former Clemson receiver Artavis Scott, who he says really showcased the lifelong relationships tied to being a part of the Clemson family.

“I spent the bulk of my time with Coach Artavis Scott,” the receiver said. “He took me on a great tour of the facilities and explained how each place we visited helps develop not only the best athletes, but also the best possible scholars and men. They really want to make each player the best person they can be.

“Coach Scott also made me see how much the staff and coaches care about the academics and how they support the players to be successful on the field, in the classroom and in life. After talking with him, it’s clear that being a part of the Clemson family doesn’t end when you take off your pads for the last time. It’s a lifelong relationship.”

Goodloe’s parents accompanied him on his visit with the Tigers, both coming away with the same family feeling as Goodloe.

“They were both very impressed with Clemson,” he said. “Dad loved the rehab/prefab facilities. My Mom always says she hopes I end up playing with a team that feels like family at a school that feels like home. She said it definitely felt warm, inviting, fun, and full of joy… like home.”

Following the visit, Clemson and Coastal Carolina look to be early favorites for the Florida native, who says the Tigers will be hard to top as he looks ahead to the rest of his recruitment.

“I’d have to say Clemson and Coastal Carolina are the top of my list right now, but I’m planning to visit more schools this spring and during camps next summer,” Goodloe said. “Clemson is pretty hard to top, though!

“I loved everything about Clemson and being recognized and getting an offer from a top-notch program would really be a dream come true. They are my favorite school right now!”