Tigers ‘stand very high’ for four-star DL prospect after Clemson visit

A 2025 defensive lineman hailing from the Palmetto State made the trip up to Clemson for the Tiger’s 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star following the visit to get the latest on his recruitment.

Lake City (S.C.) High School’s Amare Adams visited Clemson following visits to Georgia, South Carolina and Florida State earlier this fall and had nothing but praise for head coach Dabo Swinney and his program.

“It was really nice,” Adams told TCI. “The family vibe and the love they have for their players. They spoke a lot about my future after football. Gave me something to think about.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman already sports offers from South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia and while Clemson stands very high at the moment for Adams, only time will tell which program rises to the top.

“All of them have things I like,” the four-star said. “I have a great relationship with the coaches at every school I visit. I guess in time I will start to see what’s best.”

During his time in Tiger Town, Adams experienced all that Clemson has to offer alongside his dad and a family friend, who is a long-time fan of the Tigers.

“My Dad was impressed with how much they spoke on academics,” Adams said. “He said they really care about your future and being a man. Also, he loves that their players aren’t ashamed to put God first.”

Adams was able to speak with multiple members of the Clemson coaching staff while in Death Valley including head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, defensive player development coach Kavell Conner and a few others.

“[They told] me how much they like me,” he said. “And to keep working in the classroom and on the field. How much Coach Swinney loves his players. How much of a family it really is. How coaches on staff are a lot of Clemson guys.”

As for where the Tigers stand after Adam’s visit, the South Carolina native says Clemson stands very high among his options, adding that an offer from Swinney and his staff would be “awesome”.

“They stand very high! I mean it would be awesome,” Adams said. “I am blessed to even be viewed at by them as a guy they could have there in a few years.”