College GameDay analyst predicts monster game for Shipley

During ESPN’s College Gameday show, analyst Pat McAfee had a bold prediction for today’s game between Clemson and South Carolina.

Most of the GameDay crew said Clemson’s key to victory would be pressuring the quarterback early and often, noting Spencer Rattler’s struggles against good defenses. But McAfee, picking Clemson to win, highlighted his expectations for Shipley.

“I can’t wait to see Will Shipley and what he can do today,” McAfee said.

“He can run for 250 yards today potentially.”

While 250 yards is a massive number, it’s not out of the question. On the season, Shipley has averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He sits at 960 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. But anyone who has watched him play this year will note that Shipley has oftentimes been one step away from taking it to the house. Clemson’s O-line has been one of the most consistent the team has had in several years.

One thing to note also is Clemson plays multiple backs, something McAfee may not have taken into account when making his prediction. Regardless, expect a big game from Shipley today.

